Gruyere Grits, Greens and Bacon

Serves 8-10

6 cups chicken broth

2 cups Weisenberger grits

2 10-ounce boxes frozen collard greens

2 sticks butter

2 cups heavy whipping cream

8 ounces Gruyère cheese, grated

2-3 dashes Tabasco sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

6 slices peppered bacon, cooked and crumbled

½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bring chicken broth to boil in a large saucepan and stir in grits. Reduce heat and cover. Cook 20-25 minutes until done, stirring occasionally.

2. Meanwhile, cook collard greens in microwave according to package directions. Drain and squeeze dry with paper towels.

3. When grits are done, stir in butter, heavy whipping cream and gruyere cheese. Stir in greens. Add Tabasco, salt and pepper.

4. Pour into a greased casserole dish and top with crumbled bacon and Parmesan cheese.

5. Bake 15-20 minutes until cheese is melted and brown.

Note: This dish may be served as a side or as an appetizer with melba toast.

2019 Reader Recipe Finalist

Libby Morris of Somerset

“I love your magazine … I cook dinner every night, and I always love to try your featured recipes!”