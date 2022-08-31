The story behind the drink...The Standard Covington was once a small garage and auto-service station owned by Butch Ostendorf and his wife, Marge. They were local celebrities with a smile and a story for everyone, and the restaurant has brought their legacy to life with the art throughout the establishment as well as Marge’s signature drink, The Bourbon Slush, on the bar menu.

The Standard Covington’s version of Marge’s Bourbon Slush

Serves 4-6

1¼ cups bourbon

1 cup green tea

1 cup simple syrup

¾ cup orange juice

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup water

Combine all ingredients well and place in a freezer-safe container. Chill in a freezer for two hours up to overnight to achieve a partially frozen final product.

Note: Marge’s original recipe included 6 cups of water, two tea bags and juices.

The Standard Covington

434 Main Street, Covington

859.360.0731

facebook.com/thestandardcov