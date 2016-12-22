Michael Symon’s Old Fashioned

It’s definitely a departure from the classic old fashioned, but as long as you respect the process, the chef told the campers, you can tweak the recipe. You’ve got to have fun with it, he said.

Sugar cube

Three dashes bitters

Ginger beer (enough for a splash)

1/2 an orange wheel

Mint leaf

1/4 ounce chartreuse

1 1/2 ounces rye

Ice

1. Place the sugar, bitters and ginger beer in a rocks glass and break up the sugar.

2. Add the orange and mint leaf and give it a gentle muddle.

3. Add the chartreuse and rye, stir and add ice. Stir again.

4. Top with a float of ginger beer.

Food and travel writer Dana McMahan recounts her bourbon-infused experience at the Knob Creek Campout. Read the full story here!