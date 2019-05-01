Pan-Seared Salmon with Lemon Caper Butter

By Chef Bill Hawkins, the Bluebird

Servings: 4

4 6-ounce servings of Caught Wild Salmon

Salt and pepper, to taste

Non-GMO vegetable oil for searing

2 tablespoons butter, divided

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup white wine (something citrusy, not too sweet such as a sauvignon blanc or pinot gris)

2 ounces heavy cream

Juice of Lemon

2 tablespoons capers

1. Season salmon lightly with salt and pepper and sear in a nonstick pan with non-GMO vegetable oil. It is done when the center goes from translucent to opaque.

2. Melt one tablespoon of butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat, then add garlic and sauté until golden brown. Add wine, then simmer until reduced by half.

3. Add heavy cream, lemon juice and capers, then turn heat up to high and simmer until sauce is reduced by half. Whisk in remaining tablespoon of butter, then taste and add salt if necessary. (Be cautious: Capers are salty.)

Serving suggestion: Pair with Parmesan risotto.