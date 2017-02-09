This Valentine’s Day Coopers’ Craft Bourbon is celebrating heritage and craft by partnering with Ale-8-one ginger soft drink (a Kentucky favorite since 1926) to present The Perfect Pair.

Coopers' + Ale-8-One

2 parts Coopers’ Craft Bourbon

6 parts Ale-8-One

Combine ingredients over ice and serve in a highball glass. Garnish with lime.

Coopers' Cup

2 parts Coopers’ Craft Bourbon

1 part fresh lime juice

Top with Ale-8-One (roughly 6 parts)

Served over crushed ice in tin cup, garnish with mint sprig.

Coopers’ Craft is a celebration of Brown-Forman’s more than 70 years of expertise raising its own barrels at Brown-Forman Cooperage. Drawing inspiration from the craft of raising barrels and the importance of wood in bourbon-making, Coopers’ Craft uses a unique charcoal finishing process. Coopers’ Craft is a product of Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve, Tequila Herradura, Korbel, Finlandia, Chambord and Sonoma-Cutrer.