Recipe of the Month: Pork Milanese with Mint Salsa Verde

Set in a chicly renovated Victorian building in Louisville’s NuLu district, Decca restaurant has enticed diners with its innovative cuisine since opening in 2012. Executive Chef Cody Stone, a River City native, contributes to Decca’s appeal by incorporating locally sourced ingredients, such as Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese and fresh asparagus, into his repertoire of dishes.

Pork Milanese with Mint Salsa Verde, Parmesan and Pea Salad

1 pound boneless pork loin

4 eggs

¼ cup water

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons salt

4 cups panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup canola oil

1 cup peas (either freshly shucked and blanched or frozen)

1 quart pea shoots

2 small shallots, minced up chives

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons mint salsa verde (recipe below)

4 eggs, hard-boiled and diced

1 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

4 lemon wedges

1. Trim excess fat off pork. (Chef’s note: This is a preference. I like to keep some of the fat on when I prepare Milanese.) Cut pork into four equal portions.

2. Place one piece of pork in a gallon bag and pound evenly with meat mallet until thin enough to see through but not too thin. Make sure it is evenly pounded. You can use a heavy rolling pin if you don’t have a meat mallet. Repeat with remaining pieces of pork.

3. Set up a three-step breading station. To make an egg wash, beat eggs with up of water until evenly combined and smooth in texture. Fill one bowl with egg wash.

4. In another bowl, combine flour and 2 tablespoons of salt. Pour the panko breadcrumbs into a third bowl. Place pork pieces one at a time in the seasoned flour and shake off excess flour. Drop pork into egg wash, pull out and let excess drip off before placing into the panko. Place in panko and cover with breadcrumbs, pressing them onto pork. Flip pork and press again. Repeat with remaining pieces of pork.

5. Heat large skillet to medium-high, add up canola oil, and heat until it starts to simmer. Lower heat to medium, carefully place pork one piece at a time into pan, and cook until golden brown on both sides, about 2-3 minutes on each side. When pulling pork out of the pan, place on a wire rack to drain and rest. Drain off any burnt oil from the pan between browning each pork piece. Lightly salt and let rest for 3 minutes.

6. To assemble the pea salad, place peas, pea shoots, shallots and chives in a small bowl. Add olive oil, lemon juice and salt to taste. Toss just before plating.

7. To serve, place the hot, crispy pork Milanese on a plate. Top with salsa verde, hard-boiled egg, shaved Parmesan and pea salad. Serve a lemon wedge with it for some extra acidity.

Mint Salsa Verde

1 bunch parsley

1 bunch mint

2 tablespoons capers

2 anchovies

1 clove garlic

1 pint canola oil

1 lemon, juiced

Salt to taste

1. Add all ingredients except the salt to a blender and blend until smooth, about 45 seconds.

2. For a very green sauce, pour into a container and set container in an ice bath until it’s cold throughout. Add salt to taste.

Note: Mint salsa verde also can be used to dress a grain salad, coat your favorite grilled or steamed vegetable, top a store-bought frozen pizza or scrambled eggs with toast, and complement any meat.

Recipe provided by Chef Cody Stone of Decca in Louisville and prepared at Sullivan University by Ann Currie.