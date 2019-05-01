Sesame Seared Catfish Tacos with Ginger Slaw

Serves 4

4 corn or flour tortillas, taco size

½ cup sour cream

1 ½ tablespoons Gochujang Korean Chili Sauce

Dash kosher salt

1 tablespoon black sesame seeds

1 tablespoon white sesame seeds

¼ small napa cabbage

2 tablespoons pickled ginger, chopped

¼ red bell pepper, sliced into slivers

3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar, plus more if needed

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more if needed

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 pound skinless, boneless catfish

1 whole lime, cut into wedges

1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Warm the tortillas—either in the microwave or in a hot skillet—and keep wrapped in foil in the preheated oven.

2. Combine the sour cream and Gochujang sauce in a small bowl. Stir until incorporated. Taste and adjust if you want more heat. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

3. Place the napa cabbage, pickled ginger, red peppers, cilantro and parsley in a medium bowl. Toss. Add the rice wine vinegar and olive oil and toss salad with two forks.

4. Pat the fish dry and remove the bloodline and any residual skin from the back of the fish. Cut the fillets into four equal portions and season fish with salt. Sprinkle the sesame seeds only on the top.

5. Heat a large skillet with the butter and canola oil over medium heat. When the skillet is hot, place the fish topside down. Reduce the heat a smidge. Resist the urge to move the fish, unless the edges are burning. Cook two to three minutes.

6. Flip once and cook three to four minutes, more or less, depending on the thickness of the fish.

7. To build the tacos—start with slaw, then add the fish and top with Gochujang sour cream. Serve immediately with lime wedges.

2019 Reader Recipe Grand Prize Winner

Maureen C. Berry of Madisonville

“Catfish is a Southern staple in most kitchens. And who doesn’t love a fish taco? This recipe elevates the tender fish with nutty, spicy, zingy flavors and just the right amount of crunch from the cabbage.”