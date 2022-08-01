Summertime Sippin'

If you like piña coladas—and any other fun frosty summer cocktails—you need to check out these refreshing drink recipes shared by Louisville mixologists.

Your Red Drink

Recipe courtesy of North of Bourbon, 935 Goss Avenue, Louisville

1½ ounces vanilla bean-infused Tito’s vodka

¼ ounce Giffard Vanille de Madagascar

1½ ounces house-made Big Red syrup*

Condensed milk to top

Crushed ice

Add ingredients and ice to a food processor or blender. Pulse until well combined.

*For syrup, add Big Red to a pan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and then simmer on low until soda reduces to

a syrup.

The Sneak

Recipe courtesy of Heather Wibbels, managing director of Bourbon Women and CocktailContessa.com, Louisville

8 ounces lemonade

2 ounces bourbon

1 ounce limoncello

1½ ounces lavender simple syrup, recipe follows

3 dashes lavender, orange or hummingbird bitters

Optional: ½ ounce fresh lemon juice if you prefer very tart cocktails

Optional: ½ ounce bourbon to top the slush as you serve it

Garnish: lavender sprig and lemon rose

1. Add lemonade, bourbon, limoncello, lavender syrup, bitters and the optional lemon juice to a freezer-safe, sealable container. Lay flat in the freezer for about 4 hours.

2. To serve, place container on the counter for 5-10 minutes. Stir/fluff with a fork and scoop into chilled glasses. Use a coupe if you want to be fancy, and serve with a small dessert spoon.

Lavender Simple Syrup

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons dried culinary lavender

Add dried lavender to 1 cup of boiling water and let steep for 10 minutes. Strain and add sugar. Let dissolve completely and transfer to a clean glass jar. Can be stored in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks.

Raspberry Swirl Piña Colada

Serves 5 people, about 12 ounces each

Recipe courtesy of Hilary Pelly, lead bartender at LouVino Douglass Hills, Louisville

¾ cup sauvignon blanc

1 cup Don Q Rum (or any clear rum)

½ cup coconut purée

2 cups coconut milk

11/3 cups Coco Lopez cream of coconut

1½ cups pineapple juice

1½ teaspoons vanilla paste

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 cup lime juice

1 cup of your favorite fruit purée

Crushed ice

Add all ingredients to a food processor or large blender and pulse until well combined.