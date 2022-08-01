Summertime Sippin'

If you like piña coladas—and any other fun frosty summer cocktails—you need to check out these refreshing drink recipes shared by Louisville mixologists.
Processed with VSCO with 6 preset
Your Red Drink
Recipe courtesy of North of Bourbon, 935 Goss Avenue, Louisville
1½ ounces vanilla bean-infused Tito’s vodka
¼ ounce Giffard Vanille de Madagascar
1½ ounces house-made Big Red syrup*
Condensed milk to top
Crushed ice
Add ingredients and ice to a food processor or blender. Pulse until well combined.
*For syrup, add Big Red to a pan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and then simmer on low until soda reduces to
a syrup.
The Sneak
Recipe courtesy of Heather Wibbels, managing director of Bourbon Women and CocktailContessa.com, Louisville
8 ounces lemonade
2 ounces bourbon
1 ounce limoncello
1½ ounces lavender simple syrup, recipe follows
3 dashes lavender, orange or hummingbird bitters
Optional: ½ ounce fresh lemon juice if you prefer very tart cocktails
Optional: ½ ounce bourbon to top the slush as you serve it
Garnish: lavender sprig and lemon rose
1. Add lemonade, bourbon, limoncello, lavender syrup, bitters and the optional lemon juice to a freezer-safe, sealable container. Lay flat in the freezer for about 4 hours.
2. To serve, place container on the counter for 5-10 minutes. Stir/fluff with a fork and scoop into chilled glasses. Use a coupe if you want to be fancy, and serve with a small dessert spoon.
Lavender Simple Syrup
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons dried culinary lavender
Add dried lavender to 1 cup of boiling water and let steep for 10 minutes. Strain and add sugar. Let dissolve completely and transfer to a clean glass jar. Can be stored in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks.
Raspberry Swirl Piña Colada
Serves 5 people, about 12 ounces each
Recipe courtesy of Hilary Pelly, lead bartender at LouVino Douglass Hills, Louisville
¾ cup sauvignon blanc
1 cup Don Q Rum (or any clear rum)
½ cup coconut purée
2 cups coconut milk
11/3 cups Coco Lopez cream of coconut
1½ cups pineapple juice
1½ teaspoons vanilla paste
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
1/3 cup lime juice
1 cup of your favorite fruit purée
Crushed ice
Add all ingredients to a food processor or large blender and pulse until well combined.