2. Meet us in Stanford

Kentucky Monthly continues our 25th Anniversary festivities in Stanford. This open-house event features food sampling, music and Wilderness Trail Distillery bourbon tasting.

The Stanford Inn at Wilderness Road

207 West Main Street, Stanford, KY

October 20, 4–6PM

Things to do in Stanford...

1. Experience Downtown Stanford has become a hub for intimate shopping experiences in a small-town setting. Browse in the charming boutiques, visit a soap shop that offers much more than soap, and treat yourself to a scoop of homemade ice cream.

Kentucky Soaps and Such • 606.365.0808 • kentuckysoapsandsuch.com

2. Dine at the Bluebird In 2012, Jess and Angela Correll partnered with Marksbury Farm to open The Bluebird. Today, it’s a regional favorite that offers fresh, local ingredients in its Southern-inspired fare. Or try Mama DeVechio’s stone-fired pizza, a traditional Italian pizzaria with a modern twist.

Bluebird Cafe • bluebirdnatural.net

3. Visit the William Whitley House Pioneer William Whitley built the oldest brick house and first circular racetrack west of the Alleghenies between 1787 and 1794. Visitors can get a glimpse into the lifestyle of 18th century Kentuckians and picnic on the scenic property.

William Whitley House • 606.355.2881 • stateparks.com/william_whitley_house_state_historic_site_in_kentucky.html

4. Stay Overnight Each unique Wilderness Road Guest House has been restored to preserve the integrity of the era in which it was built, while providing the best in modern comforts. Some of the houses are named after Kentucky pioneers such as Daniel Boone and Benjamin Logan.

Wilderness Road Guest Houses • 606.879.0555 • wildernessroadguest.com

5. Take a Seasonal Tour Some mysterious events in the early days of the town cannot easily be explained. On the Stanford History and Mysteries Tour, visitors take a stroll through downtown and travel back in time to relive the thrilling history of the community. The dates are Oct. 13, 14, 20 and 21.

Stanford History and Mysteries Tour • angelacorrell.com/event/stanford-history-and-mysteries-tour

We’re celebrating all year! Stay tuned for more 25th Anniversary news, including meetups and suggestions for activities in all our host cities. We will feature them in every issue of the magazine and online.