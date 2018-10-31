Kentributor Guidelines

Since 1998, readers have embraced Kentucky Monthly’s celebration of the people, places, events and culture of the Commonwealth. By highlighting the best our state has to offer, we unite Kentuckians everywhere and create a sense of pride and community. We publish 10 issues per year: December/January, February, March, April, May, June/July, August, September, October and November.

Culture – Highlighting the performing and visual arts, unique events, literature and even the unexpected and unexplained from across the Commonwealth.

Food – In each issue, we share the unique flavors of Kentucky – delectable recipes, locally produced fare and the stories about the people who produce them.

History – We bring Kentucky's rich heritage and history alive for our readers. Our goal is to provide readers with unique, and often little known, stories about the people and events of Kentucky's past.

Human Interest – Our features about Kentuckians are favorites among our readers. Whether it is a story about a celebrity with Kentucky roots or a fifth-generation business owner, it must be lively, engaging and well-researched.

Lifestyle – Our lifestyle features and departments include home and garden, education, health and fashion. We bring Kentucky's talented and inspiring people to light while showing readers you don't have to go far to find a savvy solution to life's little dilemmas.

Outdoors – We explore our state's beautiful landscape with content about gardening and outdoor adventures.

Travel – We journey across Kentucky in search of exhilarating adventures. We strive to highlight destinations readers may not know about or show traditional tourist spots in a new light.

Qualifications

We prefer writers possess a bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or related field, or commensurate writing experience. We prefer photographers have a minimum of two years’ experience shooting in a professional capacity. To be considered for freelance work with our publication, please submit a resume or bio and a minimum of two published articles and/or photography samples.

Queries

For assignment consideration, please submit materials as outlined above. We request queries be submitted by e-mail only (please include “query” in the subject line). Due to the small size of our editorial staff, we ask that you do not call the office to pitch your story.

Please identify yourself as a freelance writer or photographer, as we get many ideas submitted by readers for use for free. Include your phone number, e-mail address and home address. Please include in your story pitch a detailed outline explaining the information to be presented in the article and general approach, as well as a list of sources/interviews the author intends to use in preparing the article. We do accept completed stories submitted on speculation. However, the majority of our feature stories are by assignment. Please realize that generic ideas are submitted by many writers. Don’t expect a story idea on broadly based subject matter will automatically preclude a story on that topic by a different writer.

Pitch early! Depending on the type of article, the deadline for accepted queries to be researched, written, and submitted to the Associate Editor is three to six months prior to publication date.

Queries, resumés and/or bios should be sent to Associate Editor Patty Ranft at patty@kentuckymonthly.com. In all correspondence, please include your mailing address as well as a telephone number and/or e-mail address where you can be reached.

General Guidelines

Features typically run between 1,000 and 2,500 words. We use the AP Stylebook with some exceptions. Generally, we do not pay expenses. Your work will be edited by professionals for length, clarity, style and accuracy. The Associate Editor will provide an assignment sheet outlining project details, including submission deadline and compensation, or documentation indicating acceptance for publication of an already prepared article.

Compensation – Our standard payment is 15 cents a word. We will negotiate package prices for freelancers who provide both story and photography. Writer is responsible for the payment of all federal, state and/or local taxes with respect to the services performed for Kentucky Monthly as an independent contractor.

Rights – Kentucky Monthly and publisher Vested Interest Publications seeks first rights to work accepted for publication and may reuse content, or portions thereof, including on its website (www.kentuckymonthly.com) and/or social media platforms in promotion of said work. Writers/photographers retain rights to original work as submitted. Use of Kentucky Monthly published content without prior approval is strictly prohibited.

Photographers

We pay a negotiated package price for photographs to accompany feature stories, depending on both number and quality. We request signed photo releases from human subjects giving us rights for editorial as well as future promotional use. Our policy is to identify every person in each photo (except crowd scenes) by name, hometown and age, if appropriate.

Specifications – Digital images are preferred, submitted in JPG, TIFF, EPS or similar format. A two page lead-in image would need to be 17 w x 11 h at 300 dpi. Full page images are 8.5 x 11 at 300 dpi. Associate Editor or Art Director will provide FTP upload instructions for delivery of images.