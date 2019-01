Covington artist Mike Maydak can look at a building or cityscape and paint it with a comic book effect. Elongated features and exaggerated architecture, along with bold color choices, add a little whimsy to the works of this amazing artistic talent. His pieces include familiar northern Kentucky sites like the Florence Y’all Tower, Mother of God Church and the Roebling Suspension Bridge, as well as superheroes and pop culture pieces that are just plain cool.