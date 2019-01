Producing handmade soaps and lotions with fresh milk from her Nubian Goats in Corbin, Nancy Hayes of Singing Hills Goat Farm milks her goats by hand. The milk has natural emollients, vitamins and triglycerides that moisturize the skin, and the products do not contain dyes or chemicals. Hayes sells liquid soap as well as soap bars in the shape of a horse’s or goat’s head. And if you are in the market for a baby goat, she sells those, too.