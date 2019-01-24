Sweets for Your Sweetest

Although the aromas coming from Lexington’s Bluegrass Barkery might make your mouth water, just think of what they do to your fur baby. Specializing in healthy and nutritious pet food, the Barkery bakes dog treats on-site that have human-grade ingredients and are free of corn, wheat and soy. The store features freshly made bulk bones and yogurt-, peanut butter- or carob-covered sweets. And for that special occasion, they make specialty cakes that can feed from one to 25 dogs.