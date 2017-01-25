The Music Maker Blues Revue

at The Norton Center for the Arts

With the popular resurgence of Americana, blues and traditional music, the Music Maker Blues Revue artists serve as musical masters. The Music Maker Relief Foundation, a North Carolina based non-profit, was founded to preserve the musical traditions of the South by directly supporting the musicians who make it. It started by helping a small group of elderly blues musicians still performing the musical traditions of the 19th and early 20th century America. They lived in abject poverty but when offered help, they didn’t ask for money, they wanted a gig. This performance shines a light on a collective of these Southern folk musicians depicted in the accompanying photography exhibit displayed in the Norton Center foyer. They’ve busked on the sidewalks of High Point, NC, received standing ovations at Carnegie Hall, travelled from Argentina to Australia, Europe to Guatemala, and across the U.S. The Revue pleases all types of fans, from the “boogiers to the bookworms.”

