The Summer Smell

Tomato is the smell of my red

(and my hands).

From the vine

on the breath of the coon

who stole them from my patch of ground.

_

Dirt is the smell of my brown

(in the creases).

From the fields –

in the garden during spring

turned over by the plow that went that way.

_

Beans are the smell of my green

(the Roma kind).

Under the sun,

from the blooms to the lengths

I picked and popped and smelled my fingers.

_

Hay is the smell of my work

(and prayers).

On the ground in the heat of summer

dying;

then drying to feed the cows come winter.

_

Pine is the smell of my rest

(not often!).

By the fence

in the corner of the yard,

with the sway and sigh, the branches – they sing.

_

Horse is the smell of my joy

(and freedom).

In the pasture; on my hands;

the inseam of my jeans.

Cantering dreams across the fields of my heart.

_

Wide open space is the smell of my love

(and hope)

from my childhood

as a refuge in this time.

And I know, in this space,

I breathe

the summer smell.

YOUR TURN: Write of your favorite summer smell.

