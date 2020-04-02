× Expand Civil Sunset

Recipe courtesy of Fitz Bailey, Coopers’ Craft Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

2 oz. Coopers’ Craft Bourbon

½ oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Carrot Ginger Simple Syrup***

Dash of Lemon Bitters

Top with Sparkling Water

Glassware: High Ball

Garnish: Lemon Circle

Instructions:

Add all ingredients but the sparkling water into an ice-filled shaker. Shake until chilled, strain and pour into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with sparkling water.

Carrot Ginger Simple

¾ oz. Cup Carrot Juice

¼ oz. Ginger Juice

1 Cup Sugar

