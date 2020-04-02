Civil Sunset
Recipe courtesy of Fitz Bailey, Coopers’ Craft Brand Ambassador
Ingredients:
2 oz. Coopers’ Craft Bourbon
½ oz. Lemon Juice
1 oz. Carrot Ginger Simple Syrup***
Dash of Lemon Bitters
Top with Sparkling Water
Glassware: High Ball
Garnish: Lemon Circle
Instructions:
Add all ingredients but the sparkling water into an ice-filled shaker. Shake until chilled, strain and pour into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with sparkling water.
Carrot Ginger Simple
¾ oz. Cup Carrot Juice
¼ oz. Ginger Juice
1 Cup Sugar
Please drink responsibly.
