4-H Super Bowl Cooking Club - La Grange

4-H Super Bowl Cooking Club

$25 per person.

January 23 & 30 and February 6 from 4:30 - 6:30 pm.

Learn to cook up something for your next Super Bowl party or family dinner! Register now for 3 sessions and join staff at the Oldham County Cooperative Extension Office for their 2024 cooking club.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/