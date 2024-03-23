× Expand Class Courtesy of Natalia Tejera of Natalia's Pastry Shop Natalia's Pastry Shop Scone Event (1920 x 1080 px) - 1 Join us as we learn how to make a baking favorite: Scones!

Spring Brunch and Baking Class at Greyline Station

Calling all bakers and food enthusiasts! Looking to add a new dish to your baking lineup? Interested in a unique experience to do with your loved ones?

Join us March 23rd at The Market Kitchen and learn how to make the perfect scone with Chef Natalia Tejera. Owner of Natalia’s Pastry Shop and More!

Sip mimosas, enjoy an assortment of mini quiche as your scones bake fresh! Scone flavors are as follows:

-Chocolate

-Blueberry Lemon

-Strawberry

