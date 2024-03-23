Spring Brunch and Baking Class at Greyline Station

Greyline Station 101 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Spring Brunch and Baking Class at Greyline Station

Calling all bakers and food enthusiasts! Looking to add a new dish to your baking lineup? Interested in a unique experience to do with your loved ones?

Join us March 23rd at The Market Kitchen and learn how to make the perfect scone with Chef Natalia Tejera. Owner of Natalia’s Pastry Shop and More!

Sip mimosas, enjoy an assortment of mini quiche as your scones bake fresh! Scone flavors are as follows:

-Chocolate

-Blueberry Lemon

-Strawberry

Info

Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
661.388.9259
