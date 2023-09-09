× Expand Kentucky Duck & Goose Calling Contests Kentucky Duck & Goose Calling Contests

3 Contests - $50 entry fee per contest

Kentucky State Sanctioned Duck Calling Contest (Winner goes to compete at the World competition in Stuttgart)

Kentucky State Goose Calling Contest

Open Mallard Duck Calling Contest

Top three finishers in each of the contests will receive trophy, cash and prizes.

Cash payout will be a percentage of the registration fees.

For more information visit ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Kentucky-Duck-And-Goose-Calling-Contest-79482