West Kentucky Archery Complex 3100 Grapevine Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kentucky Duck and Goose Calling Contest
3 Contests - $50 entry fee per contest
Kentucky State Sanctioned Duck Calling Contest (Winner goes to compete at the World competition in Stuttgart)
Kentucky State Goose Calling Contest
Open Mallard Duck Calling Contest
Top three finishers in each of the contests will receive trophy, cash and prizes.
Cash payout will be a percentage of the registration fees.
For more information visit ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Kentucky-Duck-And-Goose-Calling-Contest-79482