Kentucky Duck and Goose Calling Contest

West Kentucky Archery Complex 3100 Grapevine Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

3 Contests - $50 entry fee per contest

Kentucky State Sanctioned Duck Calling Contest (Winner goes to compete at the World competition in Stuttgart)

Kentucky State Goose Calling Contest

Open Mallard Duck Calling Contest

Top three finishers in each of the contests will receive trophy, cash and prizes.

Cash payout will be a percentage of the registration fees.

For more information visit ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Kentucky-Duck-And-Goose-Calling-Contest-79482 

Info

Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
