The Woolly Worm Festival in Beattyville

Far from being a normal festival, the Woolly Worm Festival became a tradition rooted in Lee County’s culture. The woolly worm is believed to forecast the weather for the coming winter season. A woolly worm’s body has 13 segments-each corresponding to a week in winter. If a segment is light brown, that means the week will be mild. If a segment is black, that means a harsh, cold week. The worm acted as a weather predictor for many old time farmers who would harvest crop and cut firewood in preparation for the upcoming winter.

Crafts, Music, parade, Car show, 5 K, Woolly worm races

For more information call (606) 464-2888 or visit heartofthekentuckyriver.com/woollywormfestival.html/