More Hunting Opportunities

The arrival of September cracks summer’s sweltering grip on Kentucky, although it may not begin to feel like it until the calendar hits double digits.

September also ushers in the fall hunting season, the exception being Kentucky’s squirrel season, which opens the third Saturday of August and stretches through the last day of February, with a two-day sabbatical for the opening weekend of modern firearm deer season (Nov. 11-12 this year). Aside from critters open to year-round hunting (coyote, groundhogs and a few others), squirrels provide the state’s longest hunting opportunities.

Marquee early-season species include deer and doves. Many dove hunters look forward with great anticipation to the traditional Sept. 1 opener, then put their dove guns away until the following year. This is unfortunate. Dove season lasts 90 days (Sept. 1-Oct. 26, Nov. 23-Dec. 3, Dec. 23-Jan. 14) and offers generous bag limits (with a daily bag limit of 15 and a maximum possession limit of 45). Late dove season often offers plenty of birds and few other hunters.

Hunting for whitetail deer, the most popular big-game animal across the Commonwealth and the nation, begins Sept. 2 for archery (youth and senior hunters are also permitted to use crossbows). The regular crossbow season for deer begins Sept. 16. The modern firearm deer opener this year is Nov. 11.

For details on all hunting species, including season dates, bag limits and license/permit requirements, check the 2023-2024 Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide and the Kentucky Hunting Guide for Dove, Early Waterfowl, Woodcock, Snipe and Crow. (The regular-season waterfowl hunting guide will be available prior to the November opener.) Sporting guides can be found at most sporting-goods stores and where licenses are sold. They also are available through the state game agency (fw.ky.gov). Changes from last year’s regulations are printed in blue.

Deer hunters in Calloway, Fulton, Graves, Hickman and Marshall counties will again have to abide by a Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone. Details are on page 13 of the hunting guide. The good news is that, as of this writing, Kentucky’s deer herd remains CWD free.

There’s more good news for hunters.

For all of Kentucky’s many positive outdoor attributes, we do not enjoy a wealth of public lands. The vast majority of Kentucky is privately owned, so any addition to public property should be celebrated. The state Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources added three new wildlife management areas (WMA) this year. Each was opened earlier this year and acquired through the Kentucky Wetland and Stream Mitigation Program.

The Ferguson Creek WMA includes 614 acres in Livingston County. A section of the property hugs the lower Cumberland River not far from where it enters the Ohio River. It’s primarily forested land, but about 100 acres of the property are wetlands, which wildlife officials plan to “restore and enhance,” according to Mike Hardin, assistant director of fisheries for the state game agency.

The Ferguson Creek WMA is bordered by state Route 70 and Vicksburg Road and split by Scotts Chapel Road. It is open under statewide hunting regulations. For more information, go to app.fw.ky.gov/Public_Lands_Search/detail.aspx?Kdfwr_id=9715 or call 270.753.6913.

The 809-acre Gabbard Branch WMA is in Butler County about a dozen miles downstream from Green River Lock & Dam 5. It is also mostly timbered but includes about 80 wetland acres that are due for some restorative work. The combination of upland and wetland habitats makes the area ripe for deer and turkey. Open under statewide hunting regulations, the Gabbard Branch property is located off state Route 2266. There are two parking areas available, but the WMA is limited to foot access. Details at app.fw.ky.gov/Public_Lands_Search/detail.aspx?Kdfwr_id=9713 or call 270.476.1889.

The Hoskins WMA includes 5,299 acres but is scattered across 21 tracts ranging from fewer than 5 acres to 775 acres in Leslie, Harlan and Clay counties. This is primarily reclaimed mine property, heavily timbered and in varying stages of recovery. Elevations range from 880 to 2,520 feet. Expect rough terrain but pretty good game numbers, including deer and black bear. Open under statewide hunting regulations. Details at app.fw.ky.gov/Public_Lands_Search/detail.aspx?Kdfwr_id=9711 or call 606.654.2533.

Also, the popular Yellowbank WMA in Meade County is expected to be expanded by about 800 acres. At this writing, game officials haven’t released a timetable on public access to the new area.

. . .

Kentucky has a long and rich hunting tradition, but not everyone is a fan, and hunting is strongly opposed by some. Hunters are an opinionated bunch, but most care deeply about wildlife and many work to support the habitats it needs to survive. Wild game, properly prepared, provides healthy and delicious table fare. Give it a try. If you need help getting started, ask a hunter. Most are happy to help. Or call the Fish & Wildlife headquarters at 1.800.858.1549. They’ll point you in the right direction.

Readers may contact Gary Garth at editor@kentuckymonthly.com