The Best Month

October is everyone’s favorite month. Various reasons abound.

Weather: The average daytime temperature is 69 degrees. Nights, on average, dip to a cool 47. Relative humidity rarely creeps above 70 percent. Rainfall is about 2 inches.

Sports: Football at every level—pee-wee, prep, college, professional—is at full throttle. Baseball is launching into the postseason. Kentucky is not home to a major league team, of course, but we have a trio of local favorites. At this writing, the St. Louis Cardinals, unfortunately, aren’t going anywhere. But the Cincinnati Reds might, and the Atlanta Braves are soaring toward October baseball.

Fishing: Every sportfish that swims in Kentucky can be caught in October. Fish are out of their summer doldrums and are actively feeding. Find them by following the baitfish. Grassy cover. Woody cover. Ledge cover. Crappie, arguably the state’s most popular fish during the spring spawn, typically display a spurt of fall activity and are readily available to anglers who seek them out.

Trout fishing ranges from good to fantastic. The Cumberland River tailwater, the state’s largest and most productive trout water, typically surrenders some of its best fish in the fall. The delayed harvest trout season begins on 13 streams Oct. 1. While trout angling on these small waters is restricted to single hook, artificial lure, catch-and-release action, the scenery and weather are delightful, and the fish, generally, are cooperative. Look for details at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ Fishing Guide, fw.ky.gov, pages 25-26.

October is a wonderful time to canoe or kayak a Kentucky stream, many of which harbor excellent fishing. A good information source, including current water levels for numerous floatable streams, is the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Blue Water Trails series, available at fw.ky.gov.

Camping: The COVID-19 outbreak, deadly and destructive as it was, resulted in a surprising boost in outdoor recreation, particularly camping. There is rarely a better time to go than October. The weather has become camping friendly, and the crowds that often clog summer campgrounds will have dwindled. Kentucky’s state parks, Daniel Boone National Forest, Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, Mammoth Cave National Park and the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area are prime fall camping spots.

Hunting & Wildlife: Hunting season is open for nearly every game animal except waterfowl. Look for details at fw.ky.gov. For those who prefer to hunt with a camera, October is a good time to go. The Land Between the Lakes Elk & Bison Prairie (free-ranging elk, bison and other game within a 700-acre fenced enclosure) is on full display in October and provides excellent photo opportunities. Find out more at explorekentuckylake.com/lbl/elk-bison-prairie. Kentucky also has an elk herd across 16 eastern counties. Hunting is by quota draw only, but the animals are fairly easy to view and photograph for wildlife watchers and photographers.

Foliage: Fall colors are on display across the Commonwealth. You won’t have to travel far to find them.

Get out and enjoy it. Every day of it.

. . .

October also affords Kentucky’s firearm hunters their first opportunity at a deer for the 2023-24 season. Youngsters get the first shot during the two-day youth-only gun hunt Oct. 14-15. The weekend hunt is open to hunters ages 15 and younger. Unless license exempt, hunters 12-15 years old will need a license and deer permit, but for hunters younger than 12, no license or permit is required. All other regulations apply. Youngsters should be accompanied by an adult.

The following weekend, Oct. 21-22, will usher in the early muzzleloading deer season, which is open to hunters of all ages. Kentucky is generous in what it defines as a “muzzleloader,” as hunters are not restricted to the long gun of Daniel Boone. State game officials define legal muzzleloading equipment as: “Muzzle-loading rifle or handguns of any caliber, with flint or percussion ignition [including in-lines], shooting round balls, conical bullets or saboted bullets. Muzzle-loading firearms equipped with open sights or telescopic sights [scopes]. Muzzle-loading shotguns no larger than 10-gauge, shooting round balls, conical bullets or saboted bullets.” Look for details at fw.ky.gov.

Last year, Kentucky deer hunters checked 144,493 deer. Muzzleloader hunters accounted for 10,684.

