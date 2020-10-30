Adventures Close To Home

In the future, those who traveled during 2020 likely will not tell stories about fabulous overseas trips complete with foreign food and long flights. Visit ShelbyKY President and CEO Chenelle McGee hopes they’ll regale their loved ones with fond memories of relaxation, adventure and having their eyes opened to the incredible experiences in their backyard that don’t require bungled foreign language interpretation, a passport, jetlag or expensive airport food.

That was the case for me when I discovered how effortless and relaxing a visit to Shelbyville really is. Effortless and relaxing were two words missing from my 2020 vocabulary until my late-summer trip there. I made this discovery during a Shelby County girls’ weekend, stumbling out of my at-home-with-kids-during-a-pandemic survival mode. Although we spent only 24 hours in Shelbyville, it felt like a long, pleasant weekend, and I drove just about an hour to get there.

My friend Katie Kelley also was on the trip. We couldn’t believe how much fun we had in such a short time. She said the visit to Shelbyville, despite being so close, felt “far away.”

“Shelbyville is such a great little Main Street town,” Kelley said. “I’m ashamed to say I’ve lived in Lexington for 22 years and had never been there—and it’s right down the road! This was a perfect girls’ weekend getaway closer to home. The amazing accommodations at Saddlebred Suites felt simultaneously boutique and big city, and the food was such a hidden gem.”

She joked that she’s not even sure we should tell anyone that this local paradise exists. “It was a pleasant surprise, and it’s made me take a second look at exploring all that’s available right in our own backyard, pandemic or not,” Kelley said.

McGee said she hopes Kelley brags to her friends about the trip or brings her family along next time, as I plan to do soon. “The true spirit of travel is discovery, and, despite ShelbyKY’s charming size, our community has tons of unique accommodations and crafted experiences to discover,” McGee said. “You can indulge in a private loft above Shelbyville’s Main Street, cozy up to the feel of rich leathers in upscale suites, or wake up to the chirping of birds surrounded by trees for a much-needed return to nature. History and beauty come together for the perfect balance of rural countryside and Southern cosmopolitan right here in ShelbyKY.”

If anything, the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us to think differently about vacations—they don’t need to involve lengthy travel.

“More often than not, it’s about creating memories,” McGee said. “ShelbyKY welcomes groups from all over to the American Saddlebred Capital of the World. Why not join in on the fun with a tour of an American Saddlebred Horse Farm or a visit to Léttleiki Icelandics horse farm? If you’re feeling adventurous, schedule a guided horseback ride for the family at Shelby Trails.”

You can indulge in a lot of eating and shopping, plus lounging at the Saddlebred Suites on Main Street, as we did, feeling like pampered queens. We did not get into our cars one single time during our stay in Shelbyville. Everything we did was within easy walking distance, including an outdoor yoga class.

We discovered eye-popping antiques from 16th century England on a visit to the fascinating Wakefield-Scearce Gallery at historic Science Hill, then imbibed in margaritas as big as our faces at La Cocina de Mama and enjoyed local bluegrass talent at The Barrel Room.

Shelbyville is only one example of the incredible Kentucky towns just waiting for us to stop by for a weekend, a day or even a few hours while passing through. There are burger trails, donut trails, hiking trails, kayaking trails and bourbon trails. There is a trail for everyone, depending on what level of pandemic fatigue you’re facing.

“We have been given the opportunity to inspire backyard vacations and staycations,” said Lori Saunders, executive director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism said. “Kentuckians are once again embracing the Bluegrass State. Our local visitors have an urge to explore all that Kentucky has to offer; it’s like a re-awakening to the grandeur of our state. We hear many times from our visitors that they want to contribute to the [economic] recovery, and by traveling within Kentucky, they are keeping those dollars local.”

The Kentucky Department of Tourism launched its new campaign—“Stay Close. Go Far.”—at the end of August. It’s an initiative aimed at supporting local tourism partners, communities and businesses by producing inspiring content that reminds Kentuckians they do not have to travel far to experience all the beauty, history and adventures the state has to offer. KDT cited a recent traveler sentiment survey from Longwoods International showing that 63 percent of travelers planning a trip over the next six months had planned to drive.

Ironically, Shelby County is known for its international visitors—but not this year.

“In previous years, there has been a strong international draw for our equine experiences,” McGee noted. “As the Saddlebred Capital of the World, enthusiasts and novices alike are drawn to ShelbyKY to visit a horse farm or compete in one of our renowned shows.”

Kentucky’s economy is relying on these traveling folks.

The KDT found that in 2019, gross output attributable to visitor spending in Kentucky totaled $11.8 billion. Tourism-sustained jobs generated a total income of $3.1 billion that year. And tourism in Kentucky generated $1.5 billion in tax revenues in 2019, with $823 million accruing to state and local governments.

Food and beverage accounted for 25 percent of visitor spending, followed by lodging, retail, transportation and recreation.

“The tourism industry has proven to be resilient, and as a CVB, we are here to support the road to recovery,” Saunders said. “Despite all the challenges, we decided to see COVID-19 as an opportunity and not an adversity. It pushed us to move out of our comfort zone so that we could better transition into this new environment. We have been able to create new partnerships, reinvent marketing strategies and messaging, attract new audiences, and give even greater support to our local businesses and community.”

Others are doing the same. Tourism officials across the state are working on new partnerships and creative ways to bring visitors to the region safely as a means to boost their economies and give visitors a reprieve during COVID-19.

In a good year, Shelby County tourism saves every household almost $350 per year on taxes, McGee noted, on top of providing many jobs. She’s encouraged to see visitor numbers coming back up after the start of the pandemic. In 2019, Shelby County had seen the highest growth rate statewide for visitor spending, tracking an increase of 10 percent over 2018. McGee added that, since April 2020, sales in hotels and restaurants have increased, proving that people are no longer interested in remaining homebound.

I gladly contributed to those numbers. I’ll have one of those salmon tacos from La Cocina de Mama or the mint julep from The Red Lion any day of the week. It’s only an hour away!

Afterward, I’ll take a socially distanced stroll through one of downtown Shelbyville’s latest attractions, the Sculpture Walk. Completed following the opening of Stargazer Plaza in June 2020, the Sculpture Walk further demonstrates the commitment to partnership and growth between the City of Shelbyville, Shelby Main Street and ShelbyKY Tourism.

The next time I visit Shelby County, I want to explore the countryside. The last time I had to drive on the incredibly beautiful stretch of U.S. 60 from Louisville to Lexington, it was because a flat tire necessitated driving home on a little donut spare, pulling me from the interstate. Now, I’ll go 45 miles per hour on purpose and hop off at a few farms or trails.

As long as I can stop for gelato and coffee in downtown Shelbyville, I’ll reroute my trip anytime.

Her New Kentucky Home

ShelbyKY President and CEO Chenelle McGee said she imagined her career path a little differently, but life is full of surprises. A broken hip cut her career short in the United States Marine Corps, where she had aimed to become a drill sergeant.

“From fine art to military boots and now the travel industry, I am always excited to take on new challenges and ventures,” McGee said. “The Art Institute of California is where I first embraced a need for structure. Instead of taking a more traditional path of agency life, I jumped on the opportunity to have an adventure as an intel analyst with the Marine Corps. The marketing director position at the ShelbyKY Tourism Commission provided a much-needed form of community and the experience needed as I now serve as the president and CEO.”

McGee, 33, ultimately landed in Kentucky after she married and said she enjoys Shelby County’s sense of community-shared values. She’s been there only five years, but it’s already home, and she has enjoyed witnessing its growth.

“We love our open roads, regional dining and authentic Southern hospitality,” she said. “From weddings and bachelor parties, to girlfriends’ getaways or grandma-and-me days, in a time where reconnecting means so much, I have the honor of sharing my community. It is truly a pleasure working to market this community and sell ShelbyKY as a wonderful destination to make memories.”

Every day involves making her own memories.

“As a visitor, I was enthralled by the lush pastureland, graceful horses and truly exquisite regional dining,” McGee said. “To this day, I find myself taking the long way home on country roads to take in the sights. As the air becomes brisk and the leaves begin to turn, I highly recommend taking the scenic route through Shelby County on U.S. 60.”

What to Do and See in Shelby County

