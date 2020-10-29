What to See + Do in Shelby County

"As long as I can stop for gelato and coffee in downtown Shelbyville, I’ll reroute my trip anytime."
- Take an outdoor yoga class led by Ball & Mat Studio at Stargazer Plaza; Ball & Mat also has an indoor studio just around the corner
- Enjoy lunch on the patio at La Cocina de Mama
- Treat yourself to boutique shopping at Shoppes at Blue Gables, EightTwenty8 Boutique, Tipsy Gypsy Boutique, Little Mount Lavender Company and The Polka Dotted Pineapple Boutique—all downtown within walking distance of each other
- Indulge in a sweet snack at Spotz Gelato
- Get creative with a Derby hat-decorating class with Dori Lewis of The Polka Dotted Pineapple Boutique
- Savor a hearty dinner at The Red Lion
- Have drinks and listen to live music at The Barrel Room
- Sip coffee and enjoy breakfast at Sixth & Main Coffeehouse
- Browse and shop the antiques collection at Wakefield-Scearce Gallery
- Find some bargains at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville
- Tour Jeptha Creed Distillery and taste the spirits produced there
