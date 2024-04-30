Best Boozy Brownies

2½ cups granulated sugar

2/3 cup vegetable oil

¼ cup bourbon or bourbon cream

¼ cup milk

4 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking powder

Finely grated dark and white chocolate

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Generously grease a 9- by 13-inch baking pan and line with parchment paper.

3. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine the granulated sugar with oil, bourbon or bourbon cream, milk and vanilla extract, and beat together until well combined.

4. Add the eggs and beat until just combined, about 30 seconds or so. Place the dry ingredients in a separate bowl and stir to combine. Add the dry ingredients to the batter and mix just until combined. DON’T OVERMIX.

5. Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan. Bake for 35-45 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center will be damp but not gooey or wet. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

6. Grate dark and white chocolate over entire pan before cutting.

Notes: You can prepare the dry ingredients ahead of time; then all you’ll need to do is add the wet ingredients. Be sure to NOT overmix.