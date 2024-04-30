Luscious Lemon Blueberry Cake

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup super-fine almond flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 stick (¼ pound) butter, softened

2/3 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup lightly packed brown sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons lemon extract

1 tablespoon lemon zest

¾ cup fresh blueberries, rinsed well and sprinkled with an additional 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

½ cup honey

½ cup water

Powdered sugar, optional

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-inch round cake pan well with butter and dust it with flour to ensure the cake doesn’t stick to the side or bottom of the pan.

2. In a mixing bowl using a whisk, combine both flours, baking powder and salt.

3. Add softened butter and both sugars to the bowl of a stand mixer. Using the paddle attachment, cream the mixture together for a few minutes until light and fluffy. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed.

4. Beat in the eggs one at a time until incorporated. Add the Greek yogurt, lemon extract and zest, and mix until smooth. Add the dry ingredients and mix just to combine and remove any lumps. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed.

5. Transfer the batter to the cake pan and spread into an even layer. Bake on the middle rack of the oven for 35 minutes, until golden and just set in the middle. Cool the cake in the pan for 10 minutes. Run a butter knife around the edges of the pan. Place a dinner plate on top of the cake pan and flip the cake over so it releases. Repeat the process by putting the serving plate or cake stand on top of the bottom of the cake and flip it again. Allow cake to cool fully.

6. Once cake has cooled, combine the honey and water in a 12-inch skillet and bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for about 5 minutes until reduced. Allow mixture to cool for 5-8 minutes.

7. Spoon the honey mixture over the cake. Dust with powdered sugar, if desired, just before serving.