Sweet & Spicy Smoked Gouda Bacon Dip

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon fresh horseradish, finely grated and chopped

2 teaspoons powdered sugar

16 ounces smoked gouda, shredded

1 pound bacon, cooked and chopped

3 scallions, chopped and divided

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Crackers, melba rounds, toasted baguette slices or fresh crudité for serving

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, add cream cheese and microwave for 30 seconds or until softened and easy to stir. Add mayonnaise, sour cream, horseradish and powdered sugar, and whisk until smooth.

3. Reserve 1/3 cup of shredded gouda, ¼ cup of chopped bacon and 2 tablespoons of the chopped scallions for later.

4. Add black pepper and the remaining cheese, bacon and scallions to the cream cheese mixture and stir to combine.

5. Transfer dip to an ovenproof dish and sprinkle with the reserved cheese and bacon. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly. Remove from oven and sprinkle with the reserved scallions.

6. Serve immediately with crackers, melba rounds, toasted baguette slices or fresh crudité.

Note: You may add 1 cup of crabmeat or cooked chicken to dip mixture before baking, if you like.