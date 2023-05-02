Arugula Salad with Peaches and Cornbread Croutons

SELECTIONS TO SAVOR

Following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky Monthly’s recipe contest returned with a tasty bang. Prepared by our chef, Ann Currie of Sullivan University, the dishes were judged on appearance, creativity, ease of preparation, and—weighted highest of all—flavor.

Our thanks to those who entered and congratulations to the grand-prize winner and finalists!

Photo by Jesse Hendrix-Inman

Serves 4

4-6 cups arugula, rinsed and dried

2 peaches, pits removed and sliced

½ cup pancetta, cubed

4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

Cornbread croutons (recipe follows)

Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

For the cornbread croutons:

3 cups cubed, day-old cornbread cut into about 1-inch cubes

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

For the vinaigrette:

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2-3 basil leaves

8-10 mint leaves

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. In a bowl, gently toss cornbread cubes in 2-3 tablespoons olive oil. Once coated, place cubes in one layer on a baking sheet and bake for 6-8 minutes, flipping cubes throughout baking to prevent over-browning. Set aside to cool.

3. In a small pan, sauté pancetta until crispy. Drain excess oil from pancetta and allow to cool.

4. For the vinaigrette, blend together olive oil, honey, Dijon, lemon juice, basil, mint, garlic, salt and pepper in a food processor or blender.

5. Assemble salad by layering arugula, cornbread croutons, sliced peaches, crumbled goat cheese, and crispy pancetta.

6. Lightly dress salad with vinaigrette or serve on the side. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Grand-Prize Winner

Brittany Fiero, Lexington

“This colorful and flavorful salad is perfect during the hot summer months. The croutons are simple to prep and an excellent use for leftover cornbread. The arugula salad is topped with a light vinaigrette that can be made with fresh herbs from your garden.”

Find more Brittany Fiero recipes on her blog, hermiseenplace.com.