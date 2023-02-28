× Expand Frames & Letters Photography

Recipe courtesy of Kenya Abraham, Slak Market Farm

Maggie Keith and Lindsey McClave, the hosts of KET’s The Farmer & The Foodie, travel the Commonwealth and visit with Kentucky farmers to learn how their food is grown. The duo then take what they’ve learned into the kitchen to prepare a delicious feast for their guests.

On the program’s third season, which premiered in January, Maggie (the farmer) and Lindsey (the foodie) visit Lexington’s Slak Market Farm to make dishes with labneh, a cheese with Middle Eastern roots; learn about draft animals at a Henry County farm and whip up a potato gratin; explore heirloom seeds from a Jackson County farm and prepare a Sunday roast; and tour Maker’s Mark Distillery to learn about the American white oak used in bourbon barrels before mixing a Paper Plane Cocktail.

Cheesecake with Honeyed Blueberries

Crust

1½ cups almond flour

¼ cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Filling

1 cup fresh labneh

1/3 cup sugar

1 egg

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup sour cream

¼ cup almond flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon salt

Honeyed Blueberry Topping

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon honey

Pinch of salt

1 cup fresh blueberries

Fresh mint leaves, for garnish

Crust

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Combine almond flour, brown sugar and butter in a small bowl, stirring well.

3. Press mixture into the bottom of a 10-inch springform pan and bake for 8 minutes.

4. Remove from oven and allow to cool at least 30 minutes before adding filling.

Filling

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place all the filling ingredients into the bowl of a food processor and purée until smooth and creamy.

3. Pour mixture into the cooled pie crust and bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely, or overnight, before removing the springform pan sides.

Topping

1. Just before serving, combine the sugar, honey and salt in a small saucepan and heat over medium low.

2. As soon as the sugar and honey have dissolved, add the blueberries. Continue to cook over medium-low heat for five minutes, stirring frequently.

3. Remove from heat and allow to stand an additional five minutes until the mixture thickens slightly.

4. Spoon the blueberries over the top of the cheesecake and drizzle with extra honey sauce.

5. Garnish with fresh mint leaves, slice and serve.