Recipe of the Month: Chocolate and Bailey’s Pots de Crème

Valentine’s Day traditionally is a holiday for lovers to express their endearment in the form of sparkly presents, pricey scents and fancy foods. Today, there’s a more casual approach in celebrating, with the introduction a few years ago of “Galentine’s Day,” an opportunity for the girls to get together for a fun evening the night before Feb. 14. Now there’s even “Palentine’s Day,” which is the equivalent, except that guy pals are included in the entertainment. However you celebrate, a special meal with a nod to iconic aphrodisiacs will keep your guests amused but seriously impressed with your culinary skills.

Chocolate and Bailey’s Pots de Crème

12 ounces good-quality semisweet chocolate (or use 6 ounces semisweet and 6 ounces 60 percent cacao for a richer taste)

1 cup heavy cream

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 large eggs yolks, room temperature

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

¼ cup Bailey’s Irish Cream liqueur

1. In a food processor or powerful blender, break up chocolate by pulsing several times.

2. Heat heavy cream in a small pot set over medium heat until steaming and small bubbles are visible around the sides. Remove from heat.

3. Add eggs, yolks, vanilla and salt to chocolate. Turn on food processor and slowly pour in hot heavy cream. Continue to process for a couple more minutes until mixture is smooth and shiny. Add liqueur, and process a few more seconds to incorporate.

4. Divide the mixture among dessert bowls, and refrigerate to completely chill.