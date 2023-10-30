Duck-Fat-Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Sun-Dried Cherries & Candied Pecans

The owner and head chef of Michael Grant Gastronomy in Louisville, Christopher Stallard graduated summa cum laude from Johnson & Wales University in Charleston, South Carolina, with degrees in culinary arts and food service. He has served as chef at numerous fine dining establishments across the Southeast, including The Orangery, Little Star Restaurant and Bistro by the Tracks in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Chai’s Lounge and Tristan in Charleston, South Carolina. He also was a culinary instructor at The Art Institute of Charleston and was recognized as faculty member of the year there in 2010.

This is a great side dish with wonderful balance. The Brussels sprouts caramelize nicely in rich duck fat and are paired with the tartness of sun-dried cherries and the sweet nuttiness of candied pecans. You can cook the Brussels sprouts a day ahead, cool them and store them refrigerated in an airtight container until ready to use. Rewarm in the oven and then toss with the cherry-pecan mix. If you do not have duck fat, bacon fat works equally well. This dish also can be made with toasted pecans and dry sun-dried cherries.

3½ cups Brussels sprouts, washed and halved or quartered, depending on size

¼ cup duck fat, warm

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup sun-dried cherries

½ cup pecans

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1. Toss Brussels sprouts, duck fat and salt together and arrange on a sheet pan.

2. Place in a 475-degree oven and roast for 8-10 minutes.

3. Remove from the oven and stir Brussels sprouts; return to the oven for another 8-10 minutes or until tender and starting to brown in some spots.

4. Combine the hydrated sun-dried cherries, candied pecans and cider vinegar in a bowl large enough to add the Brussels sprouts after roasting.

5. Add Brussels sprouts and toss all the ingredients together. Season with black pepper, place in a serving dish, and serve immediately.

