Kentucky Bourbon Pie

1 10-inch unbaked pie shell

2 cups pecans

1 cup chocolate chips

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup corn syrup

½ teaspoon vanilla

1 cup bourbon of your choice

3 eggs

¼ cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon bourbon salt

1. Combine pecans, chocolate chips, sugar, browsn sugar, corn syrup, vanilla and bourbon in a large saucepan and heat over medium heat for 5-10 minutes.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine eggs, flour, baking powder and bourbon salt.

3. Fold warm mixture into flour mixture and pour into pie shell.

4. Bake for 30 minutes in a preheated 400-degree oven.

The Tousey House Tavern

5963 North Jefferson Street, Burlington

859.586.9900

touseyhouse.com