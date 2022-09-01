Kentucky Bourbon Pie

1 10-inch unbaked pie shell
2 cups pecans
1 cup chocolate chips
½ cup sugar
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup corn syrup
½ teaspoon vanilla
1 cup bourbon of your choice
3 eggs
¼ cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon bourbon salt
1. Combine pecans, chocolate chips, sugar, browsn sugar, corn syrup, vanilla and bourbon in a large saucepan and heat over medium heat for 5-10 minutes.
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine eggs, flour, baking powder and bourbon salt.
3. Fold warm mixture into flour mixture and pour into pie shell.
4. Bake for 30 minutes in a preheated 400-degree oven.
The Tousey House Tavern
5963 North Jefferson Street, Burlington
859.586.9900
touseyhouse.com