At one time, Louisville’s Courier-Journal—as well as many other newspapers—published a food section that included recipes. With the advent of other forms of media and the shrinking of daily newspapers, this practice was discontinued.

In 2021, Sullivan University in Louisville received the Courier-Journal’s archived recipes (see story on page 47). This month, we offer a tasty, refreshing selection of lemon-based dishes from the 30,000-plus-recipe collection. In future issues, we’ll present a regular feature in our Kentucky Explorer section that includes recipes from the archives. Enjoy!

Lemon-Coconut Bars

Elaine Cook • 1982

Yields 2½ dozen

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 lemon, juiced

¼ teaspoon lemon extract

2½ cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

1¾ cups flaked coconut

Maraschino cherries

1. Cream butter and sugar. Add egg, lemon juice and lemon extract, beating well.

2. In another bowl, stir together flour, salt and baking soda. Add to creamed mixture, mixing well.

3. Shape batter into 1-inch balls. Roll each ball in coconut. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten each ball with palm of hand or bottom of jar. Place a cherry in center of each cookie.

4. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes. Immediately slide off cookie sheet to rack to cool.

Recipe from the Courier-Journal Archives, Sullivan University, and prepared at Sullivan University by Ann Currie.