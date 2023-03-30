Lemony Cauliflower Broccoli Salad

× Expand Recipes provided by Janine Washle and prepared at Sullivan University by Ann Currie. Photos by Jesse Hendrix-Inman.

Springtime Salads

While we had a mild winter, spring and its pleasant days are here. We’ll deal with a few more barometric ups and downs, but the redbuds and robins are around, even if a light dusting of snow might show up.

The seasonal transition is obvious in the grocery stores, where plump sweet potatoes are resting beside tiny new potatoes. Hefty cabbages, broccoli and cauliflower are housed near tender asparagus, local strawberries and rosy red radishes.

A great way to take advantage of the transitioning produce is to combine the hearty cold-weather vegetables with their spring counterparts, then pull them all together with a zingy dressing. The following salad recipe hearkens spring and wakes up our taste buds just like the budding branches of the ornamental trees in our yards.

Serves 6-8

6 cups chopped cauliflower

4 cups chopped broccoli

2 cups halved strawberries

½ cup roasted pistachios, roughly chopped

½ cup chopped Italian parsley

1/3 cup chopped green onions

1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest

Dressing

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup white vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

4-5 tablespoons honey

¼ teaspoon salt

1. In a large bowl, combine cauliflower, broccoli, strawberries, pistachios, parsley, green onions and lemon zest.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together lemon juice, vinegar, olive oil, honey and salt.

3. Pour dressing over salad mixture. Toss well to coat all ingredients. Refrigerate leftovers in a covered container.