Raspberry Lemon Scones

Spring brings a season of increased entertaining. It’s the time of year to invite friends into your home or onto your deck or patio for a springtime tea, garden party or Derby Day brunch. In this issue, Brigitte Prather of WDKY-TV Fox56’s Meal Time Monday offers these delectable dishes that will have guests asking for the recipes.

2 cups flour

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ stick (6 tablespoons) unsalted butter, cold

Zest of 1 lemon

1 cup raspberries (frozen or fresh)

¾ cup buttermilk

1 egg, separated

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon raw sugar (can substitute granulated if you don’t have the large-granule raw sugar)

For the icing:

2 tablespoons lemon juice

¾ cup powdered sugar

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

3. Dice butter into small squares and work into the flour mixture with fingertips or a pastry cutter until the mixture resembles coarse meal, and the butter bits are the size of rice grains. Stir in the lemon zest and raspberries, taking care not to break the berries too much.

4. In a small bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, egg yolk and vanilla. Pour over the dry ingredients and mix with a spatula until just combined to form a moist dough.

5. Turn out the dough onto a floured surface and form into a ball. With your hands, flatten the dough ball into an 8-inch round and cut into eight wedges with a sharp knife. Transfer the wedges onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing them 2 inches apart.

6. Brush scones with the remaining egg white and sprinkle with raw sugar. Bake for 17-20 minutes, until nicely browned and a toothpick inserted in the center of a scone comes out clean.

7. To make the icing, whisk lemon juice and powdered sugar in a small bowl. Once the scones are cool, drizzle the glaze over the top.