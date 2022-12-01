Rivercrest Farm Spitfire Roasted Chicken with Collard Greens + Garlic Roasted Potatoes

× Expand Marc Piscotty 081922LodgicLouisvilleKentuckyMP1564 SHOT 8/18/22 2:42:01 PM - Lodgic Louisville, KY images including Lodgic Workplace, Kids Camp, Everyday Kitchen and Lodgic events photos. Lodgic exists to empower your work-life integration by supporting you with hospitality-forward coworking, flexible childcare, all-day food and drink, effective meetings, and memorable events in one seamless experience. (Photo by Marc Piscotty / © 2022)

Frigid and sometimes blustery weather can result in a longing for warm hearty food. Some studies have shown that, although we may spend most of the winter months in climate-controlled settings, our bodies instinctively crave more sustenance. This dish, with recipe provided by Everyday Kitchen, Louisville, can help keep you toasty and satisfied.

½ Rivercrest Farm whole chicken

Angel’s Envy Bourbon glaze (recipe follows)

1-2 bunches collard greens

2 3D Valley Farm ham hocks

Salt and pepper

Water

1 pound baby potatoes

Olive oil

Red wine vinegar, apple cidervinegar, or vinegar of your choice

Garlic oil

1. Roast the chicken in the oven at 350 degrees until fully cooked, approximately 30-40 minutes. Or, if available, roast chicken over a flame spit for 90 minutes.

2. Lacquer with bourbon glaze and repeat every few minutes. Roast over a flame on your grill or a on grill pan over high heat until a nice char forms on the outside. Finish chicken with a final brush of glaze once it is plated.

3. Braise collard greens with ham hocks, salt, pepper and water for 2-3 hours, until greens are completely broken down. Drain off liquid and remove ham bones. Toss with vinegar of choice and finish with a pinch of salt.

4. Toss the potatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper, then roast at 425 degrees for 20-30 minutes until cooked through. Finish with a quick char on the grill or in a grill pan, and then toss with salt, pepper and garlic oil.

Angel’s Envy Bourbon Glaze

1 cup Angel’s Envy Bourbon

¾ cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1½ tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons Kosher salt

1 teaspoon red pepper flake

1. Add all ingredients to a saucepan over medium heat. Simmer the mixture, stirring frequently until sugar dissolves completely.

2. Reduce heat and continue to gently simmer without whisking for 12-15 minutes. Allow to cool before using.

Everyday Kitchen sources local ingredients from Rivercrest Farm (in Prospect, rivercrest.farm), 3D Valley Farm (southern Indiana, 3dvalleyfarm.com) and Angel’s Envy bourbon (Louisville, angelsenvy.com).