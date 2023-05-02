Roasted Broccoli with Old Kentucky Tomme

Serves 4-6

1 large head broccoli (1½ pounds), cut into 1½-inch florets, stems peeled and sliced ¼ inch thick

1 tablespoon Dan-O’s original seasoning

1 tablespoon McCormick Umami Seasoning with Mushrooms and Onion (can swap for any mushroom umami seasoning), plus a pinch

4 thick strips Stith Family Farms bacon

10 ounces Capriole Goat Cheese’s Old Kentucky Tomme

4 ounces cream cheese

2 tablespoons hot honey

4 teaspoons olive oil (can use Kentucky Olive if available)

Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, toss broccoli florets with half the olive oil, Dan-O’s seasoning and 1 tablespoon Umami Seasoning.

3. Place florets on baking sheet and roast for 30 minutes, tossing halfway through.

4. While broccoli is roasting, fry bacon and drain.

5. Combine Old Kentucky Tomme, cream cheese and remaining olive oil with salt and pepper in a food processor. Process the mixture until creamy.

6. Remove florets from oven. They should have a slightly crunchy texture on the crown while still remaining firm but not dried out.

7. In the bottom of a large bowl or dish, place goat cheese mixture, top with roasted broccoli, and then crumble bacon over the broccoli. To finish, drizzle hot honey and add a pinch of Umami seasoning. Serve warm.

Notes: Broccoli can be breaded and fried for a softer texture. Recommendation: Kentucky Kernel breading mix.

FINALIST

Annie Hamilton Emond, Flaherty (MEADE COUNTY)