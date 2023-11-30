Spiced Apple Cookies with Vanilla Glaze

½ cup shortening
1 1/3 cups packed brown sugar
1 egg
¼ cup milk
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground cloves
1 cup walnuts, chopped
1 cup apple, peeled and finely diced
1 cup raisins
1. Cream the shortening and brown sugar in a large mixing bowl. Beat in egg and milk.
2. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves. Gradually add to the creamed mixture.
3. Stir in walnuts, apple and raisins.
4. Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto an uncoated baking sheet.
5. Bake at 400 degrees for 8-10 minutes or until the edges begin to brown. Remove to wire racks.
6. Drizzle with vanilla glaze while cookies are still warm.
Vanilla Glaze
1½ cups powdered sugar
1 tablespoon butter, melted
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons milk
Combine powdered sugar, butter, vanilla extract, salt and enough milk to achieve drizzling consistency. Stir well.