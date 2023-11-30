Spiced Apple Cookies with Vanilla Glaze

½ cup shortening

1 1/3 cups packed brown sugar

1 egg

¼ cup milk

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup walnuts, chopped

1 cup apple, peeled and finely diced

1 cup raisins

1. Cream the shortening and brown sugar in a large mixing bowl. Beat in egg and milk.

2. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves. Gradually add to the creamed mixture.

3. Stir in walnuts, apple and raisins.

4. Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto an uncoated baking sheet.

5. Bake at 400 degrees for 8-10 minutes or until the edges begin to brown. Remove to wire racks.

6. Drizzle with vanilla glaze while cookies are still warm.

Vanilla Glaze

1½ cups powdered sugar

1 tablespoon butter, melted

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons milk

Combine powdered sugar, butter, vanilla extract, salt and enough milk to achieve drizzling consistency. Stir well.