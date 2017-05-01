2017 Reader Recipe Contest Winners

Each year, Kentucky Monthly asks readers to submit their favorite original recipes for our annual Reader Recipe Contest, and they comply, sending in plenty of offerings promising delectable delights. This, our eighth year of holding the contest, was no exception. Our judges were given the enviable assignment of sampling each dish prepared and grading it on taste, appearance and creativity, as our chef, Ann Currie, also scored it on ease of preparation.

Our thanks go out to those who entered recipes and congratulations to the grand-prize winner and finalists!

Jeannie’s Puff Pastry Chicken ’n’ Cheese

Grand Prize winner, submitted by Jeannie Burchett // Olive Hill

“I have a passion for cooking and creating new recipes that can’t be explained … I love it so much and call it my therapy for everything.”

Ingredients:

10 chicken tenders

Salt and pepper to taste

Garlic powder (optional)

2 tablespoons olive oil or canola oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 medium yellow bell pepper, cut into strips

1 large onion, cut into strips

8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 packet dry ranch dressing

Flour

2 10x15-inch sheets store-bought frozen puff pastry, thawed in the refrigerator

1 1/2 cups 3- or 5-blend shredded cheese (no yellow cheese!)

1 egg, beaten

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Season chicken tenders with salt, pepper and garlic powder and sauté in a skillet with oil and butter over medium heat/high heat about 3 minutes until slightly brown. Remove from heat and set aside.

3. Using the same skillet, sauté bell peppers, add onions and season with salt and pepper. Cook until tender crisp. Set aside to cool.

4. In the same skillet, sauté mushrooms in oil until golden brown (do not salt mushrooms because the salt will draw out too much liquid).

5. In a medium-sized bowl, combine cream cheese and dry ranch dressing until well blended. Leave at room temperature.

6. Sprinkle countertop with a small amount of flour. Roll out puff pastry to about one-eighth inch and place it on a baking sheet. Spread cream cheese mixture in the center of the puff pastry.

7. Start layering the cooked ingredients and shredded cheese. Pile it on. Don’t worry—it won’t be too much because the pastry will pull up around it beautifully. Pull up all the sides and squeeze together in the center. Brush the outside of the pastry with the beaten egg.

8. Place in the oven for about 35 or 40 minutes or until golden brown.

Spinach Cocktail Balls

RUNNER-UP, Submitted by Philip Blades // Lexington

Ingredients:

2 10-ounce packages frozen chopped spinach

2 cups Pepperidge Farm herbed stuffing mix

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

6 eggs, beaten

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 tablespoons grated onion

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Cook spinach according to the directions on the package. Drain and squeeze out as much water as you can.

2. Combine all the ingredients and form into 1 1/2-inch balls (yields 50-60 balls). Place them on a cookie sheet and place in freezer until frozen. Remove frozen balls, place them in a plastic bag and return them to freezer.

3. When you wish to serve them, bake the frozen balls for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. These can be kept frozen for several months.

Hint: Place the mixture in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before forming it into balls. Cooler material is easier to work with.

Kentucky Legend Ham Ball

RUNNER-UP, Submitted by Jeri Mayes // Frankfort

Ingredients:

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened

6-8 green onions, chopped, tops and all*

1-2 celery stalks, finely chopped

3-4 dashes Worcestershire sauce (or to taste)

8-10 ounces Kentucky Legend Ham, chopped

* 1/4-1/2 chopped medium red onion can be substituted

1. Gently mix cream cheese, green onions, celery and Worcestershire sauce.

2. Chop the ham in a food processor. Add half of the chopped ham to the cream cheese mixture. Shape into a ball and roll in the remaining chopped ham. Refrigerate.

3. Serve with crackers or party bread. Can be made 1-2 days in advance, sealed and refrigerated.

Lady Lemon Berry

RUNNER-UP, Submitted by Patricia Schmidt // Louisville

Ingredients:

1 package ladyfingers

1 3-ounce box sugar-free lemon gelatin

3/4 cup boiling water

2 8-ounce packages light cream cheese, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 cups fat-free whipped topping, thawed

2 cups frozen mixed berries, slightly thawed

1/4 cup strawberry jelly, melted

1. Line the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper and set aside.

2. Dissolve gelatin in the boiling water. Chill the mixture to lukewarm for 30 minutes.

3. Beat cream cheese until soft and gradually add powdered sugar. Mix in lemon juice and blend in cooled gelatin. Fold in whipped topping.

4. Combine the berries and melted jelly.

5. Place the ladyfingers in the springform pan and pour in half the fruit mixture. Add the cream cheese mixture. Spoon remaining fruit over the top and lightly swirl on top of the cheese mixture, making a marbled pattern.

6. Chill for one hour. Cover if not using right away. To serve, garnish with sliced fresh strawberries.

For individual servings: Cut the ladyfingers in half and place upright on the sides of 10 4-ounce serving cups. Add 1 teaspoon of the berry mixture and cover with the cream cheese mixture. Top with a few berries gently pressed into the cheese mixture. Chill.

Special Thanks To … Ann Currie for preparing the recipes and assisting in judging; Jesse Hendrix-Inman for her scrumptious photographs of the entries; Sullivan University for the use of one of its Culinary Arts Program kitchens for preparation and judging; The Ruin Bed & Breakfast for providing the grand prize; and Lindsey McClave, Sue Siegel, Sheryl Vanderstel and Kay Vest for their judging expertise.

With Our Compliments … Winner Jeannie Burchett and a companion will enjoy a stay at the rustic yet elegant The Ruin Bed & Breakfast in Versailles. Located in the heart of horse country, The Ruin is within easy driving distance of Thoroughbred farms, bourbon distilleries and Keeneland Race Course … Our runners-up will receive a gift package that includes a Kentucky-themed cookbook and cookie cutter.