Sweet ’n’ Sour Kale Salad

Summer entertaining shouldn’t be complicated. The same goes for décor and dishes. In many cases, the pleasant weather is all that is needed for a special backdrop.

By following three essential tips for summer entertaining, you will have a good time at your party:

1. Simple recipes. Recipes should be easy to make and have great flavor.

2. Easy cleanup. Plates, utensils and drinkware that are recyclable, compostable or biodegradable are affordable and stylish.

3. Bug control. Provide sprays and towelettes in a sand bucket in an open area so guests can freely apply as needed.

Keeping it simple, fresh and with a bit of flair is the way to host this summer so that you and your guests can enjoy the fun!

Serves 6-8

8 cups chopped kale

4 cups chopped broccoli tops (don’t use the stems; save them for slaw)

1/3 cup thinly sliced sweet onion, such as Vidalia or red onion

1 cup dried cherries

½ cup roasted unsalted sunflower kernels or pistachios

Dressing

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup carrot juice (can use tomato juice, V8 juice or even apple juice)

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

1½ tablespoons grated fresh ginger

½ teaspoon salt

1. In a large bowl, combine kale, broccoli, onion, cherries and sunflower kernels or pistachios.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together vinegar, juice, olive oil, honey, ginger and salt. Pour over top of salad mixture. Toss to coat everything with dressing. Set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes to allow the kale to absorb the dressing and soften in texture.

3. Store leftovers in the refrigerator. Eat within two days.

NOTE: For a shortcut, use prepackaged chopped kale.