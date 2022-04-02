Watermelon and Whipped Feta Appetizer

With the advent of spring and warmer days in the Bluegrass State, we begin to crave lighter fare. Fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and fish speak to those cravings. These recipes, provided by Chef Andy Becknell of Lexington’s Old Vine Bistro, fit the bill in a delicious way.

Serves 8

1 medium watermelon, cut into biscuit-size rounds

Whipped feta (recipe follows)

Basil oil (recipe follows)

Huckleberry or blueberry syrup (recipe follows)

Fresh basil chiffonade

Whipped Feta

½ cup cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup fresh feta cheese

¼ cup sour cream

1. Place the cream cheese in the bowl of a stand mixer and beat until it becomes lighter and fluffier, 5-7 minutes, scraping the sides occasionally.

2. Add feta and continue to mix another 3 minutes, scraping the sides.

3. Mix in sour cream and combine thoroughly.

4. Place into a container with a lid and refrigerate at least 3 hours before serving.

Basil Oil

½ cup packed fresh basil, stemmed and washed

1 tablespoon water

2 cloves garlic

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ cup olive oil

1. Place basil, water, garlic, salt and red pepper flakes into a small food processor. Pulse a few times and then leave running.

2. As processor is running, slowly drizzle in olive oil. Adjust seasonings to taste.

3. Pour into a squeeze bottle.

Tip: I like to strain the basil oil with a fine-mesh strainer. It makes a clearer and cleaner-looking oil without bits of basil and garlic.

Huckleberry or Blueberry Syrup

1 cup huckleberries or blueberries

½ cup water

3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons huckleberry jam or blueberry jam

Combine ingredients in a small sauce pot and simmer for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally until the mixture reaches the consistency of syrup.

To assemble dish:

1. Place a dollop of whipped feta on each watermelon round.

2. Drizzle the huckleberry syrup and basil oil on top or around the plate.

3. Top with the fresh basil chiffonade (basil leaves cut into long, thin strips).

Recipes and images provided by Chef Andy Becknell of Old Vine Bistro.

Old Vine Bistro

400 Old Vine Street, Lexington

859.523.4141

ovbistro.com