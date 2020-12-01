Uniquely Kentucky

Share a piece of Kentucky this year! Made here in the Bluegrass State, these products are ideal gifts for transplanted Kentuckians or even folks who already live here.
Bourbon Barrel Spice Co.1201 Story Avenue, Louisville , Kentucky
Freddie’s Root BeerBuffalo Trace Distillery, Frankfort , Kentucky
Kern's Derby Pie2420 Ampere Drive, Louisville , Kentucky
This pie so good, the family that makes it registered the name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Blue Monday Bars from Ruth Hunt Candy213 Walton Ave, Lexington, Kentucky
Ale-8-One25 Carol Road, Winchester , Kentucky
Hall’s Snappy Beer Cheese1225 Athens Boonesboro Rd, Winchester, Kentucky
Henry Bain Sauce218 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville Vegan Jerky4708 Pinewood Rd, Louisville, Kentucky
Lexington Pasta227 North Limestone St. Lexington, Kentucky
Newsom’s Aged Kentucky Country Ham208 E. Main St. Princeton, Kentucky
The Newsom family has been selling traditional ham for 103 years.
