Christmas Morning Magic with Cinnamon Rolls
to
Oldham County Extension Office 1815 North Highway 393, La Grange, Kentucky 40031-8632
×
Oldham County Extension
Christmas Morning Magic
Christmas Morning Magic with Cinnamon Rolls
$15 per person. Registration required.
Join staff at the Oldham County Extension office for a class on making delicious cinnamon rolls for Christmas morning breakfast. Space is limited. Must register.
For more information call (502) 222-9453 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County Extension Office 1815 North Highway 393, La Grange, Kentucky 40031-8632
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Vacation & Holiday