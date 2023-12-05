Christmas Morning Magic with Cinnamon Rolls

Oldham County Extension Office 1815 North Highway 393, La Grange, Kentucky 40031-8632

$15 per person. Registration required.

Join staff at the Oldham County Extension office for a class on making delicious cinnamon rolls for Christmas morning breakfast. Space is limited. Must register.

For more information call (502) 222-9453 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Vacation & Holiday
