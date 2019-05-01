Triple Indulgence

Step 1 Brownie Rounds

1 stick butter (8 tablespoons), softened

1 cup sugar

4 eggs

1 cup flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 16-ounce can chocolate syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cream the butter, and then gradually add the sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

2. In a separate bowl, combine the flour and salt and add to the creamed mixture alternating with the chocolate syrup, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Add vanilla.

3. Pour the batter into a greased and floured 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking pan. Bake for 25-28 minutes. Cool completely before cutting into rounds. (I use a 2 inch diameter round cookie cutter.)

Note: The brownie rounds can be made ahead and frozen.

Step 2 Mimi’s Old-Fashioned Custard

5 eggs

½ gallon milk

1-2 tablespoons flour mixed into 1 ½ cups sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

5 ounces Kraft miniature marshmallows

Grand Marnier or Kahlua, optional

1. Pour all but one cup of the milk into a double boiler and heat until a skim appears. Remove the skim.

2. Beat the eggs, combine the mixture of flour and sugar, and then add the eggs and the flour mixture into the remaining cup of milk.

3. Stir the custard mixture until it coats a spoon. The preference is a thickness like that of a sauce, not thick like a curd or pudding. Reaching a temperature of 180 degrees should get it to the best consistency. Increase the cooking time if you would like a thicker custard. Remove from heat.

4. Stir in vanilla and marshmallows. Allow to cool.

5. Before serving, you may need to whisk the custard mixture if you see the marshmallow forming a top layer. Add a tablespoon or two of Grand Marnier or Kahlua to each serving, if desired.

Note: This should be made two-three days ahead and kept in the refrigerator.

Step 3 Meringue Shells

4 egg whites

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

Dash of salt

1 ⅓ cups sugar

3-4 drops food coloring, optional

1. Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Cover baking sheets with parchment paper and outline a can or round cookie cutter to draw eight 3-inch circles for guides for the shells.

2. Separate the eggs and pour the whites into a mixing bowl. Save the yolks for another recipe. Let the whites sit for about an hour or until they reach room temperature. Add the vanilla, cream of tartar and salt. Beat until soft peaks can be formed.

3. Gradually add the sugar, 2 to 3 tablespoons at a time, beating after each addition until they form stiff peaks. Food coloring can be added at this point.

4. If using a pastry bag and tip, use the #20 open star tip and pipe onto the circles drawn on the parchment paper, forming a shell with an edge, like a shallow bowl. Or just spoon some of the meringue mixture onto each circle and, using the back of a spoon, form the shell shape.

5. Bake for one hour, turn off the oven and let the shells remain for another hour.

Assembly

For Triple Indulgence, place a meringue shell in the center of a dessert plate, place a brownie round within the shell, and top with about ½ cup of the custard for each serving. Top with fresh blackberries, blueberries and raspberries and a mint leaf.

2019 Reader Recipe Contest Finalist

Peggy Calhoon of Greensburg

“I created this dessert using some of our family’s favorite recipes. Although it has several steps, it is really simple and makes for a great presentation.”