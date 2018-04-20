Recipe of the Month: April 2018

1 loaf white sandwich bread

3 tablespoons butter, plus additional softened or melted butter for the bread cups

1⁄4 cup flour

2 cups milk

2 cups white cheddar cheese, grated

1 pound deli turkey, thick sliced and diced

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Using a 3-inch-round cutter or a drinking glass, cut rounds from each slice of bread. With a rolling pin, roll the bread rounds flat.

2. Lightly butter each side of the bread round or brush with melted butter, then press into the well of a mini muffin tin to form a cup. Bake until lightly browned on the edges, about 5-7 minutes. Allow to cool completely, then remove the cups from the muffin tin and place on a baking sheet.

3. In a large skillet or saucepan, melt the 3 tablespoons of butter and add the flour to form a roux. Stir with a wooden spoon and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Roux should remain pale and not brown.

4. Whisk in the milk and bring to a simmer to thicken. Remove from the heat and add the cheese, stirring to melt and combine. Stir in the diced turkey, then season with salt and pepper.

5. Before serving, fill the bread cups with turkey mixture, then sprinkle with bacon bits. Bake until hot and bubbly, about 8-12 minutes. Remove from the oven, and top each with a halved grape tomato.

Recipe courtesy of Brigitte Nguyen of The Cooking Channel’s From the Kitchens of ...