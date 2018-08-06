Recipe of the Month: August 2018

Shakshuka

8 cups Campari tomatoes, halved

Extra virgin olive oil to taste

Salt to taste

1 cup roasted red peppers, julienned

¼ preserved lemon, minced

2 tablespoons harissa

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon cumin

2 cloves garlic, minced

¾ cup feta, crumbled

4 eggs

Sumac to taste

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1. Heat oven to 225 degrees. Toss tomatoes in olive oil and add salt to taste. Roast tomatoes in oven for 2 hours or until lightly charred.

2. Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees. Combine tomatoes, red peppers, lemon, harissa, coriander, cumin, garlic and salt in a medium bowl to create shakshuka mixture.

3. Line small cast iron pan with mixture and stud with feta. Crack eggs on top and drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 5-8 minutes or until eggs are set to liking. Garnish with sumac and parsley.

Recipes provided by Chef Max Balliet of Pizza LUPO and prepared at Sullivan University by Ann Currie with assistance from Chef David Dodd and Chef Becky Sams.