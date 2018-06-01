Recipe of the Month: June 2018

½ stick ( ¼ cup) unsalted butter, sliced

5 cups fresh corn kernels

1 cup onion, diced

1 jar pimentos, diced

2½ cups fat-free half-and-half (or regular)

¼ cup cornstarch

2½ cups mild cheddar, grated

1 teaspoon salt

¼ t easpoon pepper

¼ t easpoon dry mustard

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place one-third of the butter slices in the bottom of a 13- by 9- by 2-inch glass casserole dish. Set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, stir together corn, onion and pimentos. Set aside.

3. In a medium saucepan, pour ½ cup of half-and-half, then whisk cornstarch into it. When smooth, whisk in remaining half-and-half. Heat over medium-high, whisking constantly, until mixture thickens. It will be thick, but the corn juices will thin it out considerably.

4. Turn heat down to medium-low and whisk in grated cheddar by the handfuls. Whisk until smooth. Stir in salt, pepper and mustard. Lastly, stir in corn mixture.

5. Pour half of the mixture into prepared casserole dish. Top with additional one-third of the butter slices. Pour in remaining mixture. Smooth the top and place remaining butter slices evenly over the top.

6. Cover with foil and bake for 1 hour. After 1 hour, remove foil and bake an additional 15 minutes. Serve hot. Refrigerate leftovers.

Recipes provided by Janine Washle of CloverFields Farm and Kitchen and prepared at Sullivan University by Ann Currie.