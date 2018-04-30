Relishing Our Readers' Best

For the ninth consecutive year, Kentucky Monthly sent out a challenge to readers to submit their most delicious original recipes, and as usual, they responded with some tantalizing options. Prepared by our chef, Ann Currie, the dishes were sampled and scored on appearance, creativity, ease of preparation and, most importantly, flavor.

Our thanks go out to those who entered recipes, and congratulations to the grand-prize winner and finalists!

Special thanks to … Ann Currie for preparing the recipes and assisting in judging; Jesse Hendrix-Inman for her luscious photographs of the entries; Sullivan University for the use of one of its Culinary Arts Program kitchens for preparation and judging; Southern Grace Bed & Breakfast for providing the grand prize; and Sue-Sue Hartstern, Steve Hartstern, Jess Patton, Sue Siegel, Kay Vest and Janine Washle for their judging expertise.

With our compliments … Winner Charlotte Browning Mabry and a companion will enjoy a stay at the luxurious Pool Side Suite at Brandenburg’s Southern Grace Bed & Breakfast, which includes a scrumptious three-course, Southern-inspired gourmet breakfast … Our runners-up will receive a gift package that includes a Kentucky-themed cookbook and cookie cutter.

Peppered Bacon & Spinach Grits Casserole

Grand Prize winner, Submitted by Charlotte Browning Mabry // Louisville

“This is a go-to show-stopper. It’s perfect for weekend breakfasts with family or to wow your friends if you’re entertaining. I’ve made this for a few bridal brunches and baby showers, and it’s a hit every time.”

2 cups dry, coarse grits

Water

1 tablespoon salt

1 stick butter

8-12 slices thick-cut, peppered bacon

1 small yellow onion, chopped

1 package frozen spinach, thawed and drained

1 tablespoon garlic pepper

1 8-ounce package cream cheese

3 tablespoons horseradish mustard or Dijon mustard

2 cups mild shredded cheddar cheese, separated into halves

Salt to taste

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Fry peppered bacon, let cool and chop into pieces.

2. In a large saucepan, cook grits according to the directions on the container, with the salt and tick of butter (2 tablespoons) added to the water.

3. In a medium-sized frying pan, sauté the onion in some of the leftover bacon fat. After the onion caramelizes, add the spinach and season with garlic pepper.

4. In a large mixing bowl, combine cooked grits, cream cheese, horseradish or Dijon mustard, bacon, onion, spinach, 1 cup shredded cheese, the remaining stick of butter and salt to taste.

5. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch greased casserole dish, and sprinkle 1 cup shredded cheese on top. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until bubbly.

Slow-cooked Spiced Chicken and Green Chiles Tacos

Runner Up, Submitted by Maureen Berry // Madisonville

“Tacos are a fun, easy food! They’re perfect for a crowd, a weekend meal or no-fuss weeknight dinner. And while there are a few additional steps needed to give the chicken a burst of flavor and a boost of tenderness, one bite and you’ll agree the extra steps are worth the effort.”

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 t easpoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Pinch cayenne powder

Pinch coriander powder

2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breast (feel free to substitute boneless, skinless chicken thighs or use a bit of both)

1 tablespoon canola oil, plus moreif needed

1 4-ounce can diced hot green chiles, drained

1/2 cup chicken stock

Optional toppings:

Avocado, sliced

Cotija cheese

Pico de gallo

Fresh baby spinach

Cilantro

1. Add the flour and spices to a small bowl and whisk to combine until there are no lumps. Pour the dry mix into a large plastic bag.

2. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Add the chicken to the bag, seal or twist to close and secure, and shake to coat the chicken.

3. Set a slow cooker on the sear/brown setting to 400 degrees, or heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the canola oil.

4. When the slow cooker is ready (or when the oil shimmers in the pan), shake the excess dry mix from the chicken and sear on both sides, about three to four minutes on the top and bottom, and an additional minute on the smaller sides of the meat.

5. If you’re using a skillet, transfer the chicken to the slow cooker. Add the green chiles and chicken stock.

6. Cover and set the slow cooker to low and the timer for 5 hours, or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

7. Remove the chicken from the slow cooker and place on a cutting board. Important tip: Shred the chicken with two forks while it is still warm.

8. Serve immediately with a pre-arranged taco station. I use fresh avocado, Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, fresh baby spinach and cilantro.

9. Cover and refrigerate any chicken leftovers.

Green Tomato Marmalade

Runner Up, Submitted by Amber Hokams // Harrodsburg

“This recipe is a great way to enjoy locally grown green tomatoes and Shaker Village honey, not only during the summer months but throughout the year.”

1.5 quarts (6 medium) locally grown green tomatoes, finely diced and cored

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup Shaker Village honey

2 1/2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

1 cup sugar

1/4 c up water

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1. Add all ingredients, except lemon juice and zest, to a large pot.

2. Reduce 1 hour on low, until large bubbles form and mixture is very thick.

3. Remove from heat and add zest and juice.

Southern Spicy Pig Dip

Runner Up, Submitted by Julie Hook // Cunningham (Carlisle County)

“I love to cook and share with others, and enjoy spicy food and growing my own produce in my garden.”

2 8-ounce blocks cream cheese

1 pound spicy (hot) pork sausage, browned and crumbled

1/4 c up sweet onion, chopped

4-5 jalapenos, seeded and finely diced (adjust to taste)

1 1/2 cups finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup real mayonnaise

1 pound crisp bacon, chopped

1 tablespoon liquid bacon grease

Topping:

1 sleeve of round buttery crackers, crushed

1/2 stick butter

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2/3 cup chopped bacon pieces (I use real bacon bits)

1. Place cream cheese In a large mixing bowl and allow to soften to room temperature.

2. Brown pork sausage and crumble; drain grease. Add to softened cream cheese.

3. Add next six ingredients and mix well. Place mixture in a well-greased 9-by-9-inch square baking dish and bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees.

4. Prepare topping while this bakes.

5. Remove from oven and add topping, then return to oven for 10 minutes, until the top is golden brown.

6. Serve with crackers or fresh chopped veggies of your choice.