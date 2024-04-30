Delectable Dishes

At Kentucky Monthly, one of our favorite times of the year is Reader Recipe Contest season. Competition was fierce this year, with “mmmm, this one’s delicious” and “oh, I could eat the entire bowl” heard among the judges.

Chef John Foster, director of the Culinary Arts Program at Lexington’s Sullivan University and owner of The Sage Rabbit restaurant in Lexington, headed the preparation of the dishes, which were judged on appearance, creativity, ease of preparation and—weighted highest of all—flavor.

Thank you to all who entered, and congratulations to the winner and finalists!

Grand-Prize Winner

Julie Hook Cunningham, Carlisle County

Sweet & Spicy Smoked Gouda Bacon Dip

A lifelong Kentuckian, Julie says this about her winning recipe: “It’s a delicious, quick appetizer, and you can easily double the recipe.”

As the Reader Recipe Contest Grand-Prize Winner, Julie and a guest will enjoy an evening and breakfast the following morning at the stately, elegant Riverside Inn Bed & Breakfast in Warsaw. riversideinnbb.com

Finalist Merritt Bates-Thomas, Owensboro

Luscious Lemon Blueberry Cake

Finalist Mary Perkins-Luketich, Lexington

Best Boozy Brownies

Finalist Kari Gavin, Union

Miss K’s Smokin’ Mac and Cheese

2024 Honorable Mention Recipes

Special Thanks to...

Chef John Foster for his competence and professionalism in preparing the recipes; Sullivan University’s Marika Wesolosky for helping coordinate the contest; photographer Woody Phillips, who graciously agreed to take on this gig at the last minute; Sullivan University for the use of one of its Culinary Arts Program kitchens and always being a terrific collaborator; Riverside Inn Bed & Breakfast for providing the grand prize; and judges Paul Gregory, Sue-Sue and Steve Hartstern, Deborah Kohl Kremer and Kay Vest.