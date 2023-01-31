2023 Penned

2023 Penned Winners

Fiction: Letter From Fallujah

John E. Campbell, Lexington

Fiction: For I was Hungry...

Roger Guffey, Lexington

Nonfiction: The Quick Brown Fox That  Catapulted Me to Typing Superstar

Marie Mitchell, Richmond

Poetry: Our Three Cows

Bruce Bishop, San Angelo, TX

Poetry: Mr. Weaver

J.M. Helm, Campbellsville

Poetry: black mold

Kaitlyn McCracken, Wilmore

Poetry: Whirly-gigs

Courtney Music, Morehead

Poetry: Culling

Robert L. Penick, Louisville

Poetry: As I Age

Amy Le Ann Richardson, Olive Hill

Poetry: On Returning Home

Rosemarie Wurth-Grice, Bowling Green

Honorable Mentions

Fiction Katie Hughbanks, Louisville

Fiction Brook West, Lexington

Nonfiction Marlayna Kitchen, Ashland

Nonfiction Susan Willmot, King City, Ontario

Nonfiction Eric Nance Woehler, Madisonville

Poetry Sylvia Ahrens, Lexington

Poetry Libby Falk Jones, Berea

Poetry Patrick Johnson, Morehead

Poetry Samar Johnson, Lexington

Poetry McKenna Revel, Mount Sterling

Poetry Hailey Small, Wilmore