2023 Penned Winners
John E. Campbell, Lexington
Roger Guffey, Lexington
Nonfiction: The Quick Brown Fox That Catapulted Me to Typing Superstar
Marie Mitchell, Richmond
Bruce Bishop, San Angelo, TX
J.M. Helm, Campbellsville
Kaitlyn McCracken, Wilmore
Courtney Music, Morehead
Robert L. Penick, Louisville
Amy Le Ann Richardson, Olive Hill
Rosemarie Wurth-Grice, Bowling Green
Honorable Mentions
Fiction Katie Hughbanks, Louisville
Nonfiction Marlayna Kitchen, Ashland
Nonfiction Susan Willmot, King City, Ontario
Nonfiction Eric Nance Woehler, Madisonville
Poetry Sylvia Ahrens, Lexington
Poetry Libby Falk Jones, Berea
Poetry Patrick Johnson, Morehead
Poetry Samar Johnson, Lexington
Poetry McKenna Revel, Mount Sterling